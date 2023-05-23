Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Boosted by Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.6% of Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,107 shares of company stock worth $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,511,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,285,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $151.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

