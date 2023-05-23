Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total transaction of $706,686.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,515,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $706,686.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,515,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,898 shares of company stock valued at $21,542,553 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $342.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $299.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $341.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.59.

Shares of VRTX opened at $335.66 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $243.17 and a 52-week high of $354.46. The company has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.