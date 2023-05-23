Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $32.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.89.

Several brokerages have commented on VCTR. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Victory Capital

In other news, insider Kelly Stevenson Cliff sold 12,500 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $414,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 431,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,293,010.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Victory Capital

Victory Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 442.4% in the third quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the fourth quarter worth $1,704,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Victory Capital by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 331,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital stock opened at $32.62 on Thursday. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.91.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $201.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Victory Capital will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.06%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

