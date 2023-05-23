Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,405 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,628,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 532,130.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,097,000 after purchasing an additional 888,658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,169,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,990,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 682,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,953,000 after purchasing an additional 380,879 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.