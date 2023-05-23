Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.183 per share on Monday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Vienna Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Vienna Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of VNRFY opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.23. Vienna Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $5.75.
Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile
