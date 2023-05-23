Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.72

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 964505 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $415,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Lawson Macartney sold 20,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $415,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,965 shares in the company, valued at $959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 760,569 shares of company stock worth $14,598,069. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viking Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 203,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.