Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.0% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $225.86. 2,460,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,973,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.42.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

