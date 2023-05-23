Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 219,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 644,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VIST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vista Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet raised Vista Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Vista Energy Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Energy
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kensington Investments B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,750,000. Helikon Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 228.3% during the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,175,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,881 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 21,059.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,508,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,730 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,857,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,582,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vista Energy
Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.
Further Reading
