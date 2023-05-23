Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 459,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 328,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vita Coco from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.37 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vita Coco by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

