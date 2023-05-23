Vow (VOW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $188.54 Million

Vow (VOW) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Vow token can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vow has a market cap of $188.54 million and approximately $252,113.06 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vow

Vow was first traded on March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,901,729 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow itself is a tool; a tool through which communities can contribute to the creation of a parallel currency supply. Businesses and individuals which form any community can work together, cooperatively eliminating the risks inherent in centralized currency systems.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

