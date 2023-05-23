Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Gap Down to $13.85

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.85, but opened at $13.48. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 283,651 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 9.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $545.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04). Voyager Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of ($1.55) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,953 shares of company stock valued at $147,684. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 11,354 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.