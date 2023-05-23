VRES (VRS) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $46.75 Million

VRES (VRS) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $46.75 million and approximately $2,182.06 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VRES has traded 31.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025463 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00017935 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,216.88 or 1.00064433 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About VRES

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.02824986 USD and is up 8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $401.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.