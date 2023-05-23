vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Stock Performance

VTVT opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

