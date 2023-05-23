Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Increased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.9% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, reaching $31.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,194,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,841,565. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $44.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

