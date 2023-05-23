Wanchain (WAN) Hits Market Capitalization of $40.85 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $462,858.11 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00038588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018570 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,564,488 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

