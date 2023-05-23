Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,934 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4,359.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,465,000 after buying an additional 959,519 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,883,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,464,000 after buying an additional 179,637 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 33,067 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total value of $3,720,368.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,037.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,368.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,567 shares of company stock worth $9,207,060 over the last three months. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $1.91 on Tuesday, hitting $109.25. 129,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,179. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.88.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

