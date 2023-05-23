Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,789 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
