Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 43,789 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Stock Up 1.5 %

About IQVIA

NYSE IQV traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, hitting $204.77. 300,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day moving average of $208.26. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.