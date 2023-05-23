Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $643,000 in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RBA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 181,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,524,384. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $48.72 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.33.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.20%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Dewitt bought 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.40 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 21,993 shares of company stock worth $1,185,754 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.57.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

