Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,237 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

NYSE:AQUA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.87. 2,206,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,519. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.79.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.