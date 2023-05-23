Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,538 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNRC. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

GNRC traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,738. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $299.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,560 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

