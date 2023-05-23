Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in BILL by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BILL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.21. 229,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.58.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BILL from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

About BILL



Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

