Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,610 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,858 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,258,622 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,529,000 after acquiring an additional 78,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $201.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.92.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.08. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.17 and a beta of 1.42.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 965 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total value of $205,062.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,281 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $272,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,409 shares of company stock worth $12,065,073 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

