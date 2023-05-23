Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 5,097 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 470.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,857 shares of company stock worth $415,500 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LAD traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.66. 25,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.12. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.00 and a 1 year high of $314.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 3.99%. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.90%.

About Lithia Motors

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.