Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases New Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,845,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,440,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 266.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,401,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,628 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,041,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,679,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,116 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. The stock had a trading volume of 169,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,088,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $935.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.41 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.54.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

