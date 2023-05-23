Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes $1.20 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after buying an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after buying an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after acquiring an additional 148,524 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,521,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,760,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

