Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Envista by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Envista during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Envista by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Envista by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Envista by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,616. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVST. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

