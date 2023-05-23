Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $17.05

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $16.66. Weibo shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 131,529 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.
Weibo Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 553.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Weibo (WB)
- BJ’s Pulse On Retail Beats Expectations
- Just How Real Is Zoom’s Recovery Potential?
- Can Lowe’s Lead Discretionary Stocks Lower In 2023?
- AutoZone Reports Earnings Beat, Shares Fall, Outlook Positive
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Deserves A Higher Price Multiple
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.