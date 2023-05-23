Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $17.05

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $16.66. Weibo shares last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 131,529 shares changing hands.

WB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The information services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.61 million. Weibo had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.79%. On average, analysts predict that Weibo Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Weibo by 553.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Weibo during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Weibo during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

