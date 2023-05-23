Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires 47,309 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,309 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 184,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

