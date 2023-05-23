Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $137.66. The stock had a trading volume of 419,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,214. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.