Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,047,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187,622 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.61. The company had a trading volume of 248,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,025. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

