Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for about 2.5% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

DE stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.97. 653,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,492. The company has a market cap of $106.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.91.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.