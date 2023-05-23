Westaim (CVE:WED) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.29

Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.28, with a volume of 91825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.24.

Westaim Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 39.00 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$462.35 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.47.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 91.36% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business had revenue of C$1.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Westaim Co. will post 1.0125 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

