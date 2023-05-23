Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of WIW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 94,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.44.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
