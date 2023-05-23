Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WIW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.97. 94,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,226. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.94 and a twelve month high of $11.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 32,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,545,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,497,000 after purchasing an additional 743,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

