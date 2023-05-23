Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8.80

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share on Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $4.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Wincanton Stock Performance

LON:WIN opened at GBX 239.73 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.68. Wincanton has a twelve month low of GBX 187 ($2.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 417.50 ($5.19). The firm has a market cap of £298.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 365 ($4.54) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Monday.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.