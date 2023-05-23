Wrapped Everscale Trading Up 13.7% Over Last 7 Days (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 22nd. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0447 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $70.00 million and $150,646.05 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,083,127,780 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,083,060,459 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04653215 USD and is up 15.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $145,597.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

