Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) was up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.07 and last traded at C$7.89. Approximately 23,617,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,101% from the average daily volume of 1,967,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.88.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Yamana Gold from C$8.05 to C$7.65 and set a “tender” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$121.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.27. The company has a market cap of C$7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Yamana Gold ( TSE:YRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.37%. The company had revenue of C$620.75 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 55,633 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.96, for a total transaction of C$387,205.68. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

