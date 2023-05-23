Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Shares Gap Up to $32.52

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.52, but opened at $35.88. Yelp shares last traded at $35.61, with a volume of 824,756 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YELP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Yelp from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Yelp Trading Up 9.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.36 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yelp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

In other Yelp news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,115,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Carmen Orr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $258,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,263,503.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock valued at $985,678 over the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 83.6% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Yelp

Yelp, Inc engages in the business of operating a community-driven platform that connects people with great local businesses. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

