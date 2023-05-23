Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 3%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.47. 83,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 620,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

Further Reading

