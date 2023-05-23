Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading Down 3%

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.47. 83,409 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 620,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
