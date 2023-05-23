Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $6,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.67.

ZBH stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $133.67. 193,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,701. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.86%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

