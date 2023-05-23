Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Posts Earnings Results

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications updated its Q2 guidance to $1.04-$1.06 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.25-$4.31 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,191,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,488. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $60.45 and a 1 year high of $124.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $228,807.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,893 shares of company stock valued at $7,116,654 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also

