10,643 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 18,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 128,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,920,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,887,000 after purchasing an additional 91,217 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 69,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 313.2% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $39.04. 16,919,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,753,555. The company has a market capitalization of $220.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $36.17 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

