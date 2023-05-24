11,572 Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Acquired by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AON by 34.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 134.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AON by 16.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in AON by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in AON by 5.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.00.

Insider Activity at AON

AON Stock Performance

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $313.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,590. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $246.21 and a fifty-two week high of $338.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

