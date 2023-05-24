129,439 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Acquired by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,011,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,718,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 45,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $46.86. The company had a trading volume of 92,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,215. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $48.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

