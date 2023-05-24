13,024 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Purchased by Destiny Capital Corp CO

Destiny Capital Corp CO purchased a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $956,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $26.66. 128,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,880. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $31.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $550.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,082 shares of company stock worth $311,401 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Stories

