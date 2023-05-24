1,400 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,007,000 after acquiring an additional 103,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WD-40 news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev purchased 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,515.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev bought 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at $269,515.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer purchased 168 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,085.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,992.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 950 shares of company stock worth $170,126. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WD-40 Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $189.18 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $145.16 and a one year high of $209.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 30.96% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About WD-40

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.