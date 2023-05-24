180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) VP Acquires $18,050.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) VP Robert E. Bigelow III purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $18,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,635. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

180 Degree Capital Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TURN opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.50.

Institutional Trading of 180 Degree Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raffles Associates LP lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 243,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp., a business development company listed on Nasdaq, invests in both public and private companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors and industries. It makes controlling and non-controlling investments in the form of equity, preferred stock, warrants and debt.

