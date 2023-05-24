19,599 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $72.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.18 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.