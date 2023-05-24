197,600 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 197,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 156.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 113.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,073,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,593 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $7,668,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 703,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $13.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,605. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.63. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.3861 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

