2,297 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSX traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 282,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,875. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

