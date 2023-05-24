250,000 Shares in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,458,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,223 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,981,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,541 shares during the period. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter valued at $9,903,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 739,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 334,242 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,589,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 324,833 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMGC remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

